Peugeot first-half vehicle sales rise 0.4 pct

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen sales rose 0.4 percent in the first half, the carmaker said on Friday, as the effects of a European recovery were offset by a slump in Latin America and a weak performance by the Citroen brand.

Deliveries rose to 1.547 million vehicles in the six months ended June 30 from 1.541 million a year earlier, the Paris-based carmaker said in a statement.

Registrations edged 2.9 percent higher in Europe, underperforming the market’s expansion as a 0.5 percent gain by Citroen showed little benefit from the regional recovery.

The group’s vehicle sales rose 2.2 percent in China and South East Asia - also short of the market growth - and fell 28.6 percent in Latin America.