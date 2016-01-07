FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citroen sees 2016 growth for DS model in stable French car market
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 7, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Citroen sees 2016 growth for DS model in stable French car market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The upmarket brand of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroën hopes to deliver growth in a stable French car market this year, the new director of the Citroën division Amaury de Bourmont said on Thursday.

“We are hoping for volume growth of around 5 percent in 2016 helped by new points of sale,” he told reporters.

The DS brand, launched in 2010, has now abandoned the Citroën logo and adopted its own identity. It currently has 39 dedicated points of sale, 15 of them opened last year and 20 more expected to be opened this year, de Bourmont said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.