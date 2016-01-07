Citroen sees 2016 growth for DS model in stable French car market

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The upmarket brand of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroën hopes to deliver growth in a stable French car market this year, the new director of the Citroën division Amaury de Bourmont said on Thursday.

“We are hoping for volume growth of around 5 percent in 2016 helped by new points of sale,” he told reporters.

The DS brand, launched in 2010, has now abandoned the Citroën logo and adopted its own identity. It currently has 39 dedicated points of sale, 15 of them opened last year and 20 more expected to be opened this year, de Bourmont said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Matthias Blamont)