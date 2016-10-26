FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
PSA Q3 revenue slides on Europe and China sales weakness
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 26, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

PSA Q3 revenue slides on Europe and China sales weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - PSA revenue fell 5.1 percent in the third quarter, the French carmaker said, hurt by a sharp decline in China sales and a weaker Citroen brand performance at home in Europe.

Revenue fell to 11.4 billion euros ($12.41 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 12.02 billion a year earlier, the Paris-based company said on Wednesday.

The decline reflected a 16.5 percent drop in China sales, even as PSA lifted its growth forecast to 15 percent for the world's biggest auto market. Global deliveries rose 10.6 percent, with Peugeot up a quarter but Citroen down 7.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.