September 29, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Peugeot CEO says happy with shareholder balance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Peugeot PSA Citroen said on Thursday that he was "very satisfied" with the make-up of the company's shareholders and preferred that there be no change.

The French state and China's Dongfeng each took 14 percent stakes in PSA in a 3-billion-euro capital increase in 2014.

That diluted the Peugeot family's holding to the same level and ended the family's control of the carmaker.

Government officials said in May the state was weighing the possible sale of part or all of its shareholding and the Peugeot family was quoted as saying it was ready to consider raising its stake. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Richard Lough; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
