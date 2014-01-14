FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot's Slovakia car plant output hits record in 2013
January 14, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Peugeot's Slovakia car plant output hits record in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - France’s carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen raised production at its plant in Slovakia by 15.5 percent in 2013 to a record 248,405 cars, it said on Tuesday.

The plant makes Peugeot 208 and Citroen C3 Picasso models.

The car sector is key to euro zone member Slovakia’s export-driven economy, and Peugeot’s plant is one of the three biggest firms in the auto industry.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kia Motors also reported growing production in the central European country. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

