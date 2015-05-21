FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot's Chinese JV to start production in Vietnam - media
May 21, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Peugeot's Chinese JV to start production in Vietnam - media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor Group will open an assembly plant in Vietnam and have already begun production in Malaysia, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

Dongfeng Peugeout Citroen Automobile is producing compact cars in cooperation with local firm Naza Group in Malaysia and plans to begin assembling in Vietnam later this year in partnership with THACO Group, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Officials at Peugeot and Dongfeng did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Last year, Peugeot and Dongfeng agreed on a 3 billion euro ($3.34 billion) capital tie-up, giving the French carmaker much needed funding to turn its business around.

The two firms also agreed that their China JV would aim to sell 1.5 million vehicles a year starting in 2020, as well as consider setting up a new company responsible for sales in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in Southeast Asia. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kazunori Takeda and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
