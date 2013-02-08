FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France mulls taking stake in Peugeot -paper
February 8, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

France mulls taking stake in Peugeot -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The French state is examining the possibility of taking a stake in struggling carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, French daily Liberation reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The newspaper said this was being treated as a “last-resort” plan in case Peugeot found itself unable to stem widening losses. It cited one government source as saying the state could take part in a capital increase if it became necessary.

Peugeot declined to comment.

On Thursday, the company slashed the book value of its plants and other automotive assets by 28 percent, in a writedown adding 4.13 billion euros ($5.53 billion) to its 2012 net loss to reflect Europe’s worsening market outlook.

Last October, the French state said it would offer 7 billion euros of state loan guarantees to the company’s financial arm, Banque PSA Finance. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
