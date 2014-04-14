FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot sets profit goal for recovering auto division
April 14, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Peugeot sets profit goal for recovering auto division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen pledged to achieve a 2 percent automotive division operating margin in 2018 as new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares outlined a recovery plan for the struggling French carmaker on Monday.

Peugeot will cut costs and reduce its number of models to restore profitability from a loss of 1.042 billion euros ($1.45 billion) at the core manufacturing division last year, or 2.9 percent of sales, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)

