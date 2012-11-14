FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Peugeot in talks with India's Tata over alliance -magazine
November 14, 2012

RPT-Peugeot in talks with India's Tata over alliance -magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen is in talks with India’s Tata Motors Ltd over a potential alliance, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed company sources.

Peugeot chief executive Philippe Varin is looking for an alternative should cooperation with General Motors and its European Opel division collapse, the magazine said.

GM and Peugeot have halted talks on a deeper tie-up amid misgivings about the French carmaker’s worsening finances and government-backed bailout, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

A Peugeot spokesman wasn’t immediately available for comment.

