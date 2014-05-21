FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot to review Mitsubishi electric-vehicle partnership
May 21, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Peugeot to review Mitsubishi electric-vehicle partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the carmaker will decide in the next 12 months whether to continue working on electric vehicles with Mitsubishi Motors.

Tavares told a parliamentary economic affairs committee on Wednesday that the group needed to define a strategy to continue to offer electric vehicles to consumers.

“It’s a strategy that will be rebuilt in the next 12 months, and we will consider whether we develop them alone, in partnership, and where we will build them,” the CEO said, adding that the strength of the yen was an important factor. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus)

