Peugeot poised to sign new labour deal with unions

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA struck a new three-year labour deal with its unions, promising to create 1,000 new permanent jobs in return for renewed commitments on working flexibility to keep manufacturing costs in check.

The deal is to be signed on Friday, a company spokesman said, as the Force Ouvriere union confirmed its backing.

PSA, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, won concessions on pay and working time from its unions in the last agreement in 2013, at a time when the company was in deep crisis. It has since cut tens of thousands of jobs and returned to healthy levels of profitability.

The renewed accord places less emphasis on wage restraint, instead increasing performance incentives while maintaining provisions for partial early retirement and flexibility in areas such as working time.

Force Ouvriere was among four unions that signed up to the 2013 accord - enough to give the agreement legal force - while the CFDT and leftist CGT refused to back it.

The CGT, which has led a recent series of nationwide protests against labour reforms pursued by French President Francois Hollande's government, also rejected the new PSA deal on Thursday.

"The promise of 1,000 permanent jobs over the next three years hardly makes up for 17,000 French job cuts in the last three years," it said.