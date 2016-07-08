FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot signs labour deal with French unions
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 8, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Peugeot signs labour deal with French unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, has signed a new three-year labour deal with four of its five French unions, representing 80 percent of its domestic workforce, the company said on Friday.

* Deal balances restraint on basic pay with increased performance-related incentives.

* Carmaker pledges to maintain 85 percent of research and development in France, create 1,000 new jobs.

* Deal also targets annual French production of 1 million vehicles provided that market recovery continues.

* CFE/CGC, CFTC, CFDT, FO and GSEA unions signed new deal; leftist CGT rejected the accord on Thursday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)

