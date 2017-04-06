FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Peugeot marks U.S. return with car-sharing service
#U.S. Legal News
April 6, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 4 months ago

Peugeot marks U.S. return with car-sharing service

Shashwat Awasthi

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - France's PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Thursday it had begun offering a car-sharing service in Los Angeles, marking its return to the United States.

PSA also said it had created a new division - PSA North America - that will be led by Larry Dominique, a U.S. auto industry veteran who has worked at General Motors, Chrysler and Nissan Motor.

The automaker is offering the car-sharing service via its Free2Move brand and its partner Travelcar, a French car rental startup that PSA helped break into the U.S. market this year.

The service is currently being offered to travelers from Los Angeles airport, ahead of a wider U.S. rollout, PSA said in a statement. bit.ly/2oIKLji

PSA last month agreed to buy European rival Opel from General Motors.

