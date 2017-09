PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen appointed former Renault second-in-command Carlos Tavares to replace Chief Executive Philippe Varin next year.

Tavares will join the executive committee on Jan. 1 and succeed Varin later in 2014, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)