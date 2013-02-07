FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot to report multi-billion euro write down-sources
February 7, 2013

Peugeot to report multi-billion euro write down-sources

Sophie Sassard, Laurence Frost

1 Min Read

LONDON/PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen is set to announce a multi-billion euro write down on its non-performing assets, two people familiar with the situation said.

Peugeot has net tangible assets worth 14 billion euros ($18.75 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data, and is expected to write down a significant part of it on Thursday, the people said.

Peugeot declined to comment. Traders said the company had called a surprise conference call for analysts on Thursday night. ($1 = 0.7469 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Laurence Frost; Editing by Steve Slater)

