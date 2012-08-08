FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peyto profit falls on lower oil and gas prices
August 8, 2012 / 10:30 PM / in 5 years

Peyto profit falls on lower oil and gas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp posted a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit due to lower oil and gas prices.

Second-quarter net income fell to C$18.2 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, from C$32.7 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas sales fell 29 percent to C$68.9 million, while overall net revenue was down 12 percent at C$80.5 million.

The company’s realized natural gas price fell 35 percent compared to a year ago and its realized price for oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) fell 15 percent.

The company also said it will execute most of its C$450 million drilling program in the second half of this year.

Peyto said in July it will buy Open Range Energy Corp as it vies for a larger slice of the Alberta deep basin area.

The company’s shares closed at C$20.85 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

