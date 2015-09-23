FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC accuses consultant, friend of insider trading ahead of P.F. Chang deal
September 23, 2015

SEC accuses consultant, friend of insider trading ahead of P.F. Chang deal

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued a consultant and his friend on Wednesday for engaging in insider trading based on confidential information about an impending acquisition offer for P.F. Chang’s China Bistro.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, the SEC said that Richard Condon, a consultant to Panda Restaurant Group, tipped Jonathan Ross to details about the bidding process for P.F. Chang‘s.

Panda was involved in the bidding process but ultimately did not make a tender offer for P.F. Chang‘s, which instead announced in May 2012 that it would sell itself to Centerbridge Partners for $1.1 billion.

The SEC reached a settlement with a third individual in the case, Ali Sagheb, who agreed to pay $19,829. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
