#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Denmark's PFA names Nordea's Allan Polack as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest private pension firm, PFA, has appointed Allan Polack, 55, as new chief executive with effect from April 1, it said in a statement on Thursday.

He replaces Henrik Heideby, who stepped down at the end of 2014 after 13 years as chief executive of the influential Danish investor. PFA’s asset under management stood at 411 billion crowns ($65 billion) at the end of the first half of 2014.

Polack was previously chief executive at Nordea Asset Management, part of the region’s biggest financial institution Nordea .

Nordea said on Thursday it was appointing Christian Hyldahl, 49, as the new head of Nordea Asset Management. Hyldahl was previously co-head of Nordea Markets. ($1 = 6.3268 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by David Clarke)

