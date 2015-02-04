German mortgage bank PBB gears up for listing

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German mortgage lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) is gearing up for a stock market listing after completing its restructuring, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Parent Hypo Real Estate must sell PBB by the end 2015 as a condition for the European Commission’s approval of its state bailout and will soon pick IPO organisors, called global coordinators, the sources said on Wednesday.

“Banks were invited to pitch several weeks ago and a few of them have been shortlisted for the role already,” one of the sources said, adding a decision on the mandate is expected in the short term.

PBB declined to comment.