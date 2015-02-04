FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German mortgage bank PBB gears up for listing
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

German mortgage bank PBB gears up for listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German mortgage lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) is gearing up for a stock market listing after completing its restructuring, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Parent Hypo Real Estate must sell PBB by the end 2015 as a condition for the European Commission’s approval of its state bailout and will soon pick IPO organisors, called global coordinators, the sources said on Wednesday.

“Banks were invited to pitch several weeks ago and a few of them have been shortlisted for the role already,” one of the sources said, adding a decision on the mandate is expected in the short term.

PBB declined to comment.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Kathrin Jones and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
