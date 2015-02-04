UPDATE 2-German mortgage bank PBB gears up for listing - sources

(Adds background on FMS Wertmanagement Service, writes through)

By Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German mortgage lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) is gearing up for a stock market listing after completing a restructuring, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Parent Hypo Real Estate (HRE) must sell PBB by the end 2015 as a condition for European Commission approval of its state bailout and will soon pick organisers, called global coordinators, of the flotation, the sources said on Wednesday.

“Banks were invited to pitch several weeks ago and a few of them have been shortlisted for the role already,” one of the sources said on Wednesday, adding a decision on the mandate is expected soon.

PBB, which in August mandated Citigroup to help it with the planned sale, declined comment.

Citi is expected to act as one of the organisers, while Deutsche Bank has a good chance to make the race as the second global coordinator, another of the sources said.

Separately, PBB is expected to shortly publish a tender for any potential buyers of the bank, a third source said.

Germany nationalised HRE in the aftermath of Lehman Brothers’ demise. The real estate lender received a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) capital injection as well as 145 billion in liquidity guarantees, since when it has cut costs and shifted unwanted assets into a bad bank.

PBB’s sister lender, Depfa Bank, a part of the HRE group specialised in lending to governments, had also been slated for privatisation. But in Depfa’s case, the German government decided instead to transfer the lender’s assets to a state bad bank in an attempt to limit costs to taxpayers, prompting Manuela Better, chief executive of HRE and Pfandbriefbank, to resign.

HRE has also so far failed to sell FMS Wertmanagement Service GmbH, a servicing unit tasked with winding down the unwanted assets held in its bad bank.

The lender has been in advanced talks with a consortium comprising turnaround consultancy Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), which managed the Lehman bankruptcy, and technology consultancy Capco, two people familiar with that situation said.

But no agreement could be reached by late 2014 and the likelihood of a deal could be low, partly because A&M and Capco had wanted to buy the whole bad bank, while HRE only wanted to sell the servicing unit, one of the people said.

A&M declined to comment while Capco was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; Editing by Thomas Atkins and David Holmes)