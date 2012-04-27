Ripples in the Pfandbrief pool

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - German banks’ dwindling commitment to maintaining high enough levels of collateral in their public sector covered bond pools is raising eyebrows among market participants.

In a bid to appease investors, Dexia Kommunalbank Deutsche announced a liability management exercise, seeking to buy back Pfandbrief issues backed by public sector loans. It is tendering EUR3bn across 10 issues, and followed hot on the heels of Berlin-Hannoversche Hyphothekenbank the previous week .

German banks that had, up until now, been willing to maintain levels of over-collateralisation (OC) higher than the required legal minimum are now more reluctant to do so. Rating agencies require banks to pledge more and more collateral in order to maintain the bonds’ Triple A rating. As a result, market participants are worried about how well protected they would be if the banks got into trouble.

“Investors are concerned about not having a larger collateral buffer,” said Torsten Strohrmann, a fund manager at DWS.

“Certain accounts are asking themselves where is the cushion if the bank runs into difficulties and are also wondering if they want to be invested in the credit at all.”

Moody’s and Fitch require 7% and 11.1% OC respectively for the issuer to retain its triple A rating. BHH decided to reduce its OC to the legal minimum of 2% plus a buffer.

A European DCM banker expressed concern about the implications of such a move and said: “This is a very, very bad thing that has huge implications for German Pfandbrief. It is currently being ignored by a lot of people but to thinking investors it makes the point that Pfandbrief can in fact be worse than structured covered bonds, which normally would not allow over-collateralisation to be cut below what the rating agencies ask for.”

He did add, however, that both BHH and Dexia are doing this in tandem with juicy buy-backs, which is sweetening the pill somewhat.

ANTICIPATED DECLINE

However, other market experts argue that the move is justified and say the decline of public sector Pfandbrief is something that has been highly anticipated. They add that these tender offers are merely a way of speeding up the process.

Jens Tolckmitt, chief executive of the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks (VDP) said: “I would be surprised if investors were shocked by these tender offers given that they have been witnessing the winding down of the public sector business over the last decade.”

“For a bank, maintaining such a high Pfandbrief rating by pledging such a high level of OC in the end has to make economic sense.”

Pfandbriefe have long been held up as the gold standard of covered bonds and continue to trade at the tightest levels of all the jurisdictions due to a loyal and dedicated investor base.

And although certain fund managers are concerned about a declining market and subsequent lack of liquidity in the German covered bond sector, Tolckmitt at the VDP does not think it will have wider implications.

“The loss of some banks’ triple A Pfandbrief rating does not mark the end of an era in an environment where the larger part of the European government bond market has moved from a triple A environment to a not so Triple A environment,” he said.

“Investors in German Pfandbrief have become much more focused on the quality of the cover pool relative to the issue rating as a consequence of the introduction of transparency standards.”

NICE OFFER

On the whole investors are satisfied with the details of the tender offers and one portfolio manager said compared to certain buybacks that have taken place in the Spanish region, this is offering a fair price and has been communicated well to the market.

“BHH in particular have been very clear about their intentions to wind down their public sector business and more recently that they would lose their Triple A rating,” said a German investor.

“Investors were given the choice as to whether or not they wanted to sell their bonds at a premium or hold downgraded bonds.”

RBS analysts said that such large scale buy-backs would support spreads on public sector Pfandbriefe in the short-term but did add that over the medium-term, liquidity in what remained of the bonds would be affected.

“More broadly, we believe that in the medium-term the Public Pfandbrief segment liquidity premiums are likely to rise compared to Mortgage Pfandbriefe,” they wrote. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)