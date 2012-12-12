FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's PFC looking to raise $500 mln in bonds-chairman
December 12, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

India's PFC looking to raise $500 mln in bonds-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India’s Power Finance Corp will likely raise $500 million via mid-term notes by next week at the earliest and is also looking to raise $250 million via a three-year syndicated loan next month, said Satnam Singh, the chairman of the state-run lender for power projects.

The chairman said the timing of the bond issuance would depend on the pricing PFC can obtain in markets.

Power Finance Corp has been rumoured to be looking at a dollar-bond issuance, and was waiting for an explicit nod from the Reserve Bank of India, according to International Finance Review, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Writing by Rafel Nam; Editing by Jijo Jacob

