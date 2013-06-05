FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Power Finance seeks re-bids to raise funds via tier II bonds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

India's Power Finance seeks re-bids to raise funds via tier II bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - India’s Power Finance Corp Ltd has invited re-bids on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees through an issue of 10-year subordinated tier II bonds, a termsheet showed.

The state-run lender for power projects had cancelled the previous bond sale on Monday owing to mismatch in pricing expectations with arrangers, dealers said.

The proceeds from the bond sale will be used to strengthen capital adequacy and augment long-term resources, the firm said in the document.

The bond is rated ‘AAA’ by Crisil and ICRA. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.