FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Power Finance raises 8 bln rupees via tier II bonds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

India's Power Finance raises 8 bln rupees via tier II bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - India’s Power Finance Corp Ltd raised 8 billion rupees through the issue of 10-year subordinated tier II bonds at 8.19 percent, three sources with knowledge of the deals said.

The firm had invited re-bids on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees, after scrapping an offering with similar terms earlier this week, owing to a mismatch in pricing expectations with arrangers.

The proceeds from the bond sale will be used to strengthen capital adequacy and augment long-term resources, the firm said in its termsheet. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.