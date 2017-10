MUMBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - India’s Power Finance Corp Ltd is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($25.53 million) through the issue of 2 and 3-year bonds, a termsheet sent by the company after market hours on Tuesday showed.

PFC has invited bids on Wednesday from merchant bankers for the bond sale. ($1 = 58.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)