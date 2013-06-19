FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's PFC raised 43 bln rupees via dual-tranche bonds
June 19, 2013 / 5:47 AM / 4 years ago

India's PFC raised 43 bln rupees via dual-tranche bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - India’s Power Finance Corp Ltd raised about 43 billion rupees ($731.73 million) through its dual-tranche bond sale, said three sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

The firm raised about 12.50 billion rupees in 2-year debt at 8.29 percent and about 30.50 billion rupees in 3-year bonds at 8.27 percent, the sources said.

The deal, which came after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Monday, had a base size of 1.5 billion rupees. ($1 = 58.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

