India's PFC plans to raise at least 1.5 bln rupees via bonds
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2013 / 4:17 AM / 4 years ago

India's PFC plans to raise at least 1.5 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - India’s Power Finance Corp plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($23 million) via a private placement of tax-free bonds, according to a termsheet.

The issue is open to institutional investors and corporates, as per the document.

The firm will issue 10-year tax-free bonds at 8.04 percent, 15-year bonds at 8.41 percent, and 20-year bonds at 8.40 percent, as per the document.

The issue has a greenshoe option of 3.76 billion rupees and is rated AAA by Crisil, ICRA and Care rating agencies.

Power Finance has scheduled the issue opening and closing for Friday. ($1 = 65.3050 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
