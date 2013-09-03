FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's PFC plans to raise at least 1.5 bln rupees via tax-free bonds - termsheet
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

India's PFC plans to raise at least 1.5 bln rupees via tax-free bonds - termsheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - India’s Power Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($22.69 million) via a private placement of tax-free bonds, according to a termsheet.

The issue is open only to sovereign wealth funds and pension and gratuity fund investors, as per the document.

The firm will issue 10-year tax-free bonds at 8.11 percent, 15-year bonds at 8.48 percent, and 20-year bonds at 8.44 percent, as per the document.

The issue has a greenshoe option of 3.76 billion rupees and is rated AAA by Crisil, ICRA and Care rating agencies.

Power Finance has scheduled the issue opening and closing for Friday.

$1 = 66.1050 Indian rupees Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.