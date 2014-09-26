FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley, StanChart picked to manage India share sales -sources
September 26, 2014

Morgan Stanley, StanChart picked to manage India share sales -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered are among six banks picked to manage the sales of shares in two state-run Indian companies, sources directly involved in the deals said on Friday.

The combined sales, worth about $470 million at current market values, are part of government plans for a record $10.5 billion in asset sales in the year to March to help plug a budget deficit.

Morgan Stanley and Indian banks JM Financial and Avendus have been selected to manage the sale of shares in state-run Rural Electrification Corp, the sources said.

Standard Chartered, India’s SBI Capital and Axis Capital will manage the share sale for another state-run company Power Finance Corp, the sources said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Jane Baird)

