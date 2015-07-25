FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India sets Power Finance offering base price at 254 rupees/share
July 25, 2015 / 8:29 AM / 2 years ago

India sets Power Finance offering base price at 254 rupees/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government has set the base price for the offering of shares in state-run Power Finance Corp Ltd at 254 rupees a share, the company said on Saturday, a discount of 2.1 percent from Friday’s close.

The share auction will be conducted on Monday to sell the federal government’s 5 percent stake in the company.

The Power Finance share offering is part of the government’s budget target to raise as much as $11 billion from the divestment of its stakes in state-run companies. The government has missed its divestment target for each of the past five years. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Paul Tait)

