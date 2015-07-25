India sets Power Finance offering base price at 254 rupees/share

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government has set the base price for the offering of shares in state-run Power Finance Corp Ltd at 254 rupees a share, the company said on Saturday, a discount of 2.1 percent from Friday’s close.

The share auction will be conducted on Monday to sell the federal government’s 5 percent stake in the company.

The Power Finance share offering is part of the government’s budget target to raise as much as $11 billion from the divestment of its stakes in state-run companies. The government has missed its divestment target for each of the past five years. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Paul Tait)