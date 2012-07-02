FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Centerbridge completes tender offer to buy PF Chang's
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 2, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

Centerbridge completes tender offer to buy PF Chang's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Centerbridge Partners, which previously extended its offer to buy P.F. Chang’s China Bistro Inc three times, said 83.7 percent of the restaurant chain’s shares had been tendered when the offer expired, allowing the private equity firm to push through the deal.

Centerbridge, which offered to buy the company for $51.50 per share in May, needed 83 percent of P.F. Chang’s outstanding shares tendered for the $1.1 billion deal to be completed.

The private equity firm recently extended the deadline of its offer for the third time until 1700 ET last Friday.

Centerbridge said 17.8 million P.F. Chang’s shares had been tendered when the offer expired, less than the 18.8 million shares, or 88.4 percent of shares outstanding, that had been tendered by its previous deadline of midnight last Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.