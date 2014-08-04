FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
P.F. Chang's says data breach affected 33 U.S. restaurants
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 4, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

P.F. Chang's says data breach affected 33 U.S. restaurants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - P.F. Chang’s China Bistro Inc said on Monday that a data breach that came to light in June had affected credit and debit cards used at 33 locations in the continental United States.

The operator of Asian-themed restaurants said the potentially stolen credit and debit card data included card numbers and, in some cases, the cardholder’s name and the card’s expiration date.

The chain, owned by private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP, first reported the breach on June 10.

The company said on June 13 that it had begun manually swiping payment cards at all its U.S. restaurants, providing customers with carbon copied receipts. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.