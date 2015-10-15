FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Family-owned Busch raises holding in Pfeiffer Vacuum to 27.2 pct
October 15, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Family-owned Busch raises holding in Pfeiffer Vacuum to 27.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German vacuum pump maker Busch-Holding GmbH has hiked its stake in rival Pfeiffer Vacuum to 27.2 percent from 15 percent, Pfeiffer said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.

Busch bought a stake in Pfeiffer in a surprise move last month in hopes that robust business from chipmakers and industrial customers will keep its stock rising.

It said at the time it had no plans to raise its stake in Pfeiffer to 30 percent, which would trigger a mandatory takeover offer under German law, and did not seek to influence strategic decisions at the company. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

