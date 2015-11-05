Family-owned Busch seeks to influence Pfeiffer Vacuum strategy

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German vacuum pump maker Busch-Holding GmbH said it now aimed to influence rival Pfeiffer Vacuum’s strategy and left the door open to raising its stake above 30 percent, which would force it to make an offer for the whole group.

Busch has built a stake in Pfeiffer, which stood at 27.2 percent in late September, but had so far said it saw its holding as a purely financial investment.

Pfeiffer said on Thursday it had been notified by Busch that the group now wanted to be represented on Pfeiffer’s supervisory board. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)