FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Germany's Busch abandons bid for rival Pfeiffer Vacuum
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 14, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 5 months ago

Germany's Busch abandons bid for rival Pfeiffer Vacuum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - Busch Gruppe said on Tuesday it had abandoned an attempt to buy its rival pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum.

Family-owned Busch had offered 96.20 euros per share for Pfeiffer, valuing the group at around 949 million euros ($1.01 billion).

The deadline for Pfeiffer Vacuum shareholders to tender their shares ended on March 13.

Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards had told shareholders to reject the offer as too low.

Busch Gruppe said in a statement that the offer could not be maintained without giving further details.

Already tendered shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum will be returned to shareholders, Busch Gruppe said. ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.