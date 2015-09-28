Family-owned Busch buys 15 pct stake in Pfeiffer Vacuum

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German vacuum pump maker Busch-Holding GmbH bought a 15 percent stake in rival Pfeiffer Vacuum, worth around 145 million euros ($162.37 million), in hopes that robust business from chipmakers and industrial customers will keep its stock rising.

“As a long-term investor we see a financial investment in Pfeiffer Vacuum as an attractive opportunity to profit more from the potential of a market that we know well,” Sami Busch, one of Busch’s five managing partners, said in a statement on Monday.

Shares in Pfeiffer, which invented the turbopump more than 50 years ago, have already risen 45 percent this year, helped by comments by the company pointing to a jump in sales and an improvement in profits this year.

Pfeiffer makes pumps used by semiconductor firms, industrial companies and makers of analytical devices such as scanning electron microscopes. Family-owned and unlisted Busch says it is one of the world’s largest makers of vacuum pumps, blowers and compressors supplying all industry sectors.

Busch said it had no plans to raise its stake in Pfeiffer to 30 percent, which would trigger a mandatory takeover offer under German law, and did not seek to influence strategic decisions at the company.