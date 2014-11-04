FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfeiffer Vacuum trims sales outlook, fires CFO
November 4, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Pfeiffer Vacuum trims sales outlook, fires CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German vacuum pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum said on Tuesday its chief financial officer would quit as it reported third-quarter earnings that tumbled by a quarter.

“The supervisory board has relieved CFO Nathalie Benedikt of her duties,” it said in a statement, without elaborating.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped 26 percent to 11 million euros ($13.8 million), well below the 13 million euro average in a Reuters poll, while sales fell 2 percent to 98 million euros, also missing the poll average.

Pfeiffer Vacuum said it now expected 2014 sales at the bottom end of its previously communicated range of 410 to 440 million euros, and a slight improvement in its operating margin. (1 US dollar = 0.7990 euro)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
