Nov 12 (Reuters) - Pferdewetten.de AG :

* Says raises earnings outlook for 2014

* Sees for FY double-digit revenue growth and EBIT between 1.2 million euros and 1.35 million euros

* Says previous EBIT forecast for 2014 was between 1.00 million euros and 1.2 million euros