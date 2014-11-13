FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pferdewetten De says 9-month revenue up from 3.107 mln euros last year to 3.856 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
November 13, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pferdewetten De says 9-month revenue up from 3.107 mln euros last year to 3.856 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Pferdewetten De AG :

* 9-month profit after tax of 1.159 million euros versus 624 thousand euros year ago

* 9-month revenue up from 3.107 million euros previous year to 3.856 million euros

* Raises FY 2014 outlook

* Says expects for FY double-digit sales growth and now sees EBIT of between 1.20 million euros and 1.35 million euros versus previously forecasted EBIT 1.00 million euro to 1.20 million eurs

* 9-month EBIT 1.095 million euros versus 611 thousand euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 1.222 million euros versus 755 thousand euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.