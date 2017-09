Aug 14 (Reuters) - pferdewetten de AG : * Says H1 consolidated profit after tax amounted to EUR 684.1 (EUR 373.7 year

ago) * Says H1 sales increase by 26.9% to EUR 2.45 million * Says H1 EBIT increase by 77.8% to EUR 636.8 thousand * Sees 2014 significantly positive net income of 1.0 to 1.2 million euros