Rosenthal Collins to make daily disclosure of customer funds

July 17 (Reuters) - Rosenthal Collins Group will start providing daily updates on how it invests segregated customer funds after the bankruptcy and apparent $100 million-plus fraud at Peregrine Financial, the futures clearinghouse said on Tuesday.

The move is the latest sign of brokers and clearing firms trying to reassure customers that their excess collateral and funds are safe following the collapse of MF Global Holding Ltd last October and Iowa brokerage Peregrine Financial last week.

“In light of the extraordinarily troubling news that surfaced last week, RCG is determined to go above and beyond what is required of us to provide our customers with reassurance that we are investing their funds wisely,” Rosenthal Collins Chief Executive Officer Scott Gordon said in a press release.

“Unquestionably, the events of the last 10 months have undermined the confidence of market participants in an industry which serves a vital role in the global economy,” Gordon said. “While we can’t single-handedly restore that confidence, we can do our part.”

Customer with funds at futures firms do not enjoy the same deposit insurance as they do for bank accounts. Prior to the collapse of MF Global, it had been widely believed that segregated customer funds were sacrosanct and would be safe if problems arose at a brokerage.

Chicago-based Rosenthal Collins had no customer or house funds on deposit with Peregrine Financial, commonly known as PFGBest, the release said.

It added that the firm had no exposure to PFGBest founder and owner Russell Wasendorf Sr., who was arrested on Friday after confessing in a suicide note to an alleged 20-year fraud involving customer money.

On Monday, the National Futures Association said it would conduct a review of its audit division as it seeks to answer fierce criticism of its oversight of PFGBest.

Also responding to the fallout, CME Group, which is responsible for regulating 45 of the biggest brokers, will conduct a sweeping review of dozens of firms across the country, a source familiar with the plan said on Monday.