PFGBest CEO Wasendorf: "I have committed fraud" -FBI complaint
July 13, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

PFGBest CEO Wasendorf: "I have committed fraud" -FBI complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - PFGBest Chief Executive Russell Wasendorf Sr. said he had doctored bank statements for 20 years to make regulators think his futures brokerage had more money than it did, leaving losses of more than $100 million, according to an FBI complaint unsealed today in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“I have committed fraud,” he said in a signed statement left in the vehicle in which he tried to commit suicide by running a hose from the tailpipe into the car, according to the complaint. The vehicle was parked near his company’s Cedar Falls headquarters.

Wasendorf confirmed to law enforcement officers on Monday that the statement was true and that he had written it on his home computer, according to the complaint.

