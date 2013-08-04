FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Property for Industry profit rises
August 4, 2013 / 9:12 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Property for Industry profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand industrial property investor Property for Industry Ltd first half profit rose 69 percent on increased earings and a lower tax bill, the company said on Monday.

PFI reported a net profit of NZ$11.9 million ($9.2 million)for the six months to June 30, compared with NZ$7.05 million the year before.

It declared a second quarter dividend of 1.7 cents a share from 1.55 cents last year.

PFI has a portfolio of 83 industrial properties throughout the country’s main cities, after it merged with the unlisted Direct Property Ltd in July.

PFI shares closed on Friday at NZ$1.39. So far this year the stock has risen nearly 14 percent against a 12 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

($1=NZ$1.2919)

Gyles Beckford

