NZ's Property for Industry H1 profit rises

WELLINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand industrial property investor Property for Industry Ltd’s first half profit rose 21 percent on increased earnings, the company said on Wednesday.

PFI reported a net profit of NZ$14.4 million ($12.14 million) for the six months to June 30, compared with NZ$11.9 million the year before.

The company, which has a portfolio of 83 industrial properties, valued at about NZ$842 million, declared a second quarter dividend of 1.75 cents a share from 1.7 cents last year. ($1 = NZ$1.1858)