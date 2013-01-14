FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer considers purchase of India's Agila Specialties-report
January 14, 2013 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Pfizer considers purchase of India's Agila Specialties-report

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is considering buying India’s Agila Specialties, the injectable-medicines unit of Indian drug supplier Strides Arcolab Ltd, for a possible price of $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Pfizer is doing due diligence and a deal could be reached this quarter, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

A Pfizer spokeswoman said the company does not comment on market rumors or speculation.

Agila makes cancer treatments and antibiotics, Bloomberg said.

Pfizer shares were up 23 cents at $26.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

