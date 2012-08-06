FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer Alzheimer's drug fails again in key study
August 6, 2012

Pfizer Alzheimer's drug fails again in key study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - A closely watch Alzheimer’s drug being developed by Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson failed to meet the main goals of a late stage clinical trial, and the companies said on Monday that all studies of the medicine bapineuzumab in patients with mild to moderate disease would be discontinued.

The result marked the second such failure announced in recent weeks and was especially disappointing as bapineuzumab had been given a better chance of success in the patients studied in the second trial.

