Pfizer receives subpoenas in U.S. intravenous saline solution probe

BOSTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that the company had received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department amid an antitrust investigation focused on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solution.

Pfizer disclosed the subpoenas in a statement a day after ICU Medical Inc, which recently acquired the company's global infusion therapy business, on Tuesday said it had received a similar subpoena related to intravenous solutions.