BRIEF-Medicare says would be unable to pay for Prevnar 13 if patient previously given Pneumovax
August 13, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Medicare says would be unable to pay for Prevnar 13 if patient previously given Pneumovax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - * Medicare spokesman, speaking to CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), says Medicare would be unlikely until January 2016 or later to

permit coverage for Pfizer’s Prevnar 13 pneumococcal vaccine among elderly patients that have already taken Merck’s older Pneumovax vaccine * Medicare spokesman, speaking to CDC vaccine advisory panel, says agency

would need to change current policy in order to cover Prevnar 13 for patients who have previously taken Pneumovax * Medicare spokesman says there is “no mechanism right now” for such

reimbursement of second vaccine; any new policy would require public comment period.

