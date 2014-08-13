FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CDC vaccine advisory panel recommends Prevnar 13 for those age 65, older
August 13, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CDC vaccine advisory panel recommends Prevnar 13 for those age 65, older

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - * CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that those 65 and older who have not

previously taken Prevnar 13 or Pneumovax vaccines for pneumococcal disease should receive Prevnar 13 dose, followed by Pneumovax dose * CDC vaccine advisory panel recommends those 65 and older who have not

previously taken Prevnar 13, but who have taken Pneumovax, should receive a

dose of Prevnar 13 * CDC vaccine advisory panel recommends that the continued usefulness of

Prevnar 13 for those 65 and older should be re-evaluated in 2018 * Medicare official tells CDC panel that Medicare would have to change rules in order to allow coverage of Prevnar 13 among those who have already taken Pneumovax, unlikely to occur before January 2016

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
