October 28, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pfizer CEO says inversion deals still one potential option for company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc : * CEO says inversion deals still one potential option for company * CEO says still believes tax inversion deals, on case by case basis, can offer

“meaningful value” * CEO says unpredictability of future treasury changes that could further

affect inversions is “worrisome” * CEO says new U.S. Treasury rules make inversions more difficult and change the timing of “realization of value” * CEO said interested in acquiring immuno-oncology drugs to integrate with

company’s existing programs * Pfizer Says biosimilars moving ahead well in clinical trials * Pfizer Says annual market for biosimilars should rise from $1 billion now to more than $18 billion by 2020 * CEO says U.S. tax reform unlikely until after 2016 election; White House

would have to take the lead

